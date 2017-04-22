Oman's budget carrier launches Saudi flights, eyes Pakistan

SalamAir also announces plans to start services to Saudi holy city of Madinah in the near future

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 22 April 2017 10:12 AM

Oman's new low-cost carrier, SalamAir, has announced the launch of flights to Saudi Arabia with plans to also start services to Pakistan.

Flights to Saudi Arabia started this week with return ticket prices starting at OR89, with Oman’s first budget airline flying daily to Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport.

The carrier said in a statement that it also plans to start operations to the Saudi holy city of Madinah in the near future. 

The airline will also be launching its routes to Pakistan within the month which will include flights to Multan, Sialkot and Karachi.

“The kingdom of Saudi Arabia is an important extension to our network to meet the strong demand for low cost travel,” said Khalid Al Yahmadi, SalamAir chairman. “These new flights will open new tourism, trade and investment opportunities, contributing to the Omani economy by attracting more tourists and business travellers.”

François Bouteiller, SalamAir CEO added: “It has been a busy period since our launch in January and the introduction of these new destinations reflects our determination to keep the momentum up."

SalamAir’s expansion to Saudi Arabia adds to the airline’s existing Muscat, Salalah, and Dubai daily flight services.

