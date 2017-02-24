Oman's Muriya expands beach resort with 84 more rooms

Additional rooms have been added to the Fanar Hotel & Residences in the Salalah Beach resort

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 24 February 2017 11:03 AM

Oman developer Muriya has announced the expansion of its Salalah Beach resort, with the addition of 84 extra keys.

The additional rooms have been added to the Fanar Hotel & Residences, taking the total number of rooms at the Salalah Beach development to close to 800, the company said in a statement.

The company said the expansion is part of its plans to transform Salalah into the region’s fastest growing tourism hub.

Ahmed Dabbous, CEO of Muriya, said: “From the outset, we have worked hand-in-hand with the Government of Oman to spearhead the growth of the Sultanate’s high-end tourism, real estate and leisure sectors.

"The new additions to Salalah Beach represent another milestone in our strategic partnership, one that will provide even more travellers with the opportunity to enjoy Salalah as a year-round destination.”

As part of the added capacity, Muriya constructed a new building connected to the Fanar Hotel & Residences featuring the same interior design as the rest of the 4-star property bringing the hotel capacity to 302 rooms.

The building also includes a rooftop bar and a fine dining venue. The Fanar Hotel & Residences also added to its facilities a beachfront restaurant specialising in Omani, Tex-Mex, Egyptian and Indian cuisine.

Salalah Beach is home to two other upscale hotels, including the 400-room Salalah Rotana Resort and the 82-room luxury Juweira Boutique Hotel. Four more high-end resorts are planned for completion during phase 2 of the destination’s hotel development plan.

Muriya is a joint venture between Orascom Development Holdings (70 percent), a developer of integrated destinations, and Omran (30 percent), the tourism development arm of the Omani Government.

