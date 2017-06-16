Oman's Muriya hires builder for Golf Lake homes project

Developer says 90% of golf course homes already sold; project set for Q4 2018 completion

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 16 June 2017 5:47 PM

Oman developer Muriya has announced the appointment of a contractor to build its Golf Lake residential project in the Jebel Sifah destination.

The company also announced that almost 90 percent of Golf Lake units and all loft apartments have been sold out within 12 weeks of entering the market.

More than 115 units were purchased by buyers in a "firm indication of strong demand from investors and homebuyers", Muriya said in a statement.

Hussain Fadhil & Partners (HFP) has been appointed as the lead contractor, while international consultants AEB-Assaf have been selected as design and supervision consultants for Golf Lake. 

The project is scheduled to be completed by the beginning of the fourth quarter in 2018. 

Ahmed Dabbous, Muriya’s CEO said: “The success of Golf Lake mirrors the solid progress achieved through our efforts to attract long-term investment in the sultanate’s tourism, hospitality and real estate sectors.

"With our Jebel Sifah golf course ready, several F&B outlets opening and a series of events being hosted in our destination throughout the year, we are looking forward to a very exciting development phase for Jebel Sifah.” 

Golf Lake, which features 14 buildings and 131 studios, one and two bedroom apartments as well as lofts, has been designed to overlook Jebel Sifah’s 9-hole Harradine golf course.

The development also offers an integrated infinity pool, a barbeque area, a 700m jogging track, and a dedicated children’s playground. 

Since breaking ground in 2008, Jebel Sifah now boasts freehold properties, restaurants, shops and entertainment facilities, The destination is also home to the 67-room Sifawy Boutique Hotel, the first of five planned hotels.

Related:

Stories

Oman's Muriya expands beach resort with 84 more rooms

Oman's Muriya 'to pump $500m in new tourist destinations'

Rebrand, new name for major Oman tourism project

Oman's tourism master developer appoints new CEO

Galleries
REVEALED: First look at new Oman resort

REVEALED: First look at new Oman resort

Companies

The Muriya Company

Also in Construction

Masdar City sees 'strong progress' with mixed-use neighbourhood

Dubai's Nakheel seeks builder for Nad Al Sheba Mall

Also in Oman

Nine holiday locations with flights from Dubai for less than AED2,000

Sailing home: Barr Al Jissah creating luxury living in Oman

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Railways are huge priority for the GCC

Railways are huge priority for the GCC

Rail has the potential to dramatically affect Gulf economies...

Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

The troubles at Saudi Oger have led to a cash crunch and layoffs...

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Plight of workers has alarmed their home countries and drawn...

5
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking