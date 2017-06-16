Oman's Muriya hires builder for Golf Lake homes project

|Home
Developer says 90% of golf course homes already sold; project set for Q4 2018 completion
Oman developer Muriya has announced the appointment of a contractor to build its Golf Lake residential project in the Jebel Sifah destination.
The company also announced that almost 90 percent of Golf Lake units and all loft apartments have been sold out within 12 weeks of entering the market.
More than 115 units were purchased by buyers in a "firm indication of strong demand from investors and homebuyers", Muriya said in a statement.
Hussain Fadhil & Partners (HFP) has been appointed as the lead contractor, while international consultants AEB-Assaf have been selected as design and supervision consultants for Golf Lake.
The project is scheduled to be completed by the beginning of the fourth quarter in 2018.
Ahmed Dabbous, Muriya’s CEO said: “The success of Golf Lake mirrors the solid progress achieved through our efforts to attract long-term investment in the sultanate’s tourism, hospitality and real estate sectors.
"With our Jebel Sifah golf course ready, several F&B outlets opening and a series of events being hosted in our destination throughout the year, we are looking forward to a very exciting development phase for Jebel Sifah.”
Golf Lake, which features 14 buildings and 131 studios, one and two bedroom apartments as well as lofts, has been designed to overlook Jebel Sifah’s 9-hole Harradine golf course.
The development also offers an integrated infinity pool, a barbeque area, a 700m jogging track, and a dedicated children’s playground.
Since breaking ground in 2008, Jebel Sifah now boasts freehold properties, restaurants, shops and entertainment facilities, The destination is also home to the 67-room Sifawy Boutique Hotel, the first of five planned hotels.
