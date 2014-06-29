Oman's Omantel appoints new chief executive

Oman's second-largest listed company by market value names Talal Said Marhoon al-Mamarias as new CEO

  • Sunday, 29 June 2014 6:17 PM

Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) has appointed Talal Said Marhoon al-Mamarias chief executive, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Mamari is a company veteran and was previously chief financial officer. He has replaced outgoing CEO Amer Al-Rawas, who will take up a similar role at a company in Oman's oil and gas sector, Omantel said, but did not provide further details.

Omantel is Oman's second-largest listed company by market value and it made a consolidated net profit of OR119.28 million ($310 million) in 2013, up 2.6 percent from a year earlier.

