Oman's Salam Air said to revise launch plans to January 30

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Budget airline will reportedly launch Muscat to Salalah flights next month, with services to Dubai Int'l to follow in February
Oman's first budget airline Salam Air has reportedly revised it launch plans with passenger flights now set to begin on January 30, 2017.
The low-cost airline, which had previously announced it would start flights in mid-to-late December, said that its initial route will be Muscat-Salalah with international flights to Dubai International to follow on February 15, ch-aviation reported.
In October it was reported that Salam Air would start operations with flights to Salalah, Dubai and Jeddah.
It was also announced that François Bouteiller would be the airline's launch CEO after previously heading Flynas, the Saudi low-cost carrier.
The airline aims to cater to the sultanate’s traffic demand which is expected to grow by 40 percent by 2019, a statement said.
Salam Air has leased three Airbus A320s from South American-based carrier LATAM ahead of its launch.
Salam Air is owned by the Muscat National Development and Investment Company (ASAAS) which won a government tender in January. Founded in 2014, ASAAS is a partnership between the State General Reserve Fund, Muscat Municipality, and various pension funds.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
Interesting how these findings seem to be fairly opposite of the research published few days ago (Dubai rents, sales prices continue to fall in November... moreTuesday, 27 December 2016 8:49 AM - Telcoguy
Who cares (yawn) moreThursday, 29 December 2016 8:58 AM - Fentoni
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules