Oman's Sultan Qaboos in talks with Jordan's King

Discussions dealt with current regional issues, including security, according to official agency

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 15 May 2017 11:40 AM
(Image: petra)

(Image: petra)

King Abdullah II of Jordan and Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman, held talks in Muscat on Sunday on relations between the two countries and the latest developments in the region.

According to the Petra News Agency, the talks underlined the depth of fraternal and historic relations between Jordan and the Sultanate of Oman, emphasising the need to promote them in all fields.

The talks also dealt with current regional issues and efforts to reach political solutions to the region's crises to restore security and stability.

