Oman's tourism master developer appoints new CEO

Former Majid Al Futtaim senior exec Peter Walichnowski is hired by Omran to lead tourism ambitions

By Staff writer
  Saturday, 6 May 2017 10:19 AM
Oman's tourism development company, Omran, has announced the appointment of Peter Walichnowski as its new CEO.

Effective immediately, he will lead the company on its state-level mandate as the sultanate’s master developer of tourism destinations and urban communities, a statement said.

Walichnowski joins Omran with more than 35 years of experience in tourism, real estate and mixed-use developments including stints at Dubai shopping mall operator Majid Al Futtaim, Lend Lease in Australia and Land Securities in London.

In the statement, Omran’s board said: "In line with its responsible tourism strategy, the sultanate has witnessed a consistent and steady growth in the industry over the past years.

“Omran’s current business plan aims to help boost the country’s ambitious national tourism strategy and achieve on its mandate in delivering sustainable social and economic returns to the sultanate. We wish Peter and entire Omran team the very best in accomplishing their goals and embarking a purposeful journey of further growth and success.”

