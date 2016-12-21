Oman said to build Gulf's largest egg supply facility

First phase of joint venture project will cost $40m; total capacity will be 2,300 million eggs

By Staff writer
  • Wednesday, 21 December 2016 2:37 PM

Oman is expected to complete work on the Gulf’s largest “table egg” facility in the next two years, which will have an annual capacity of 2,300 million eggs, according to a news report.

The facility is joint venture between Oman Flour Mills Company, Gulf Japan Food Fund, UAE’s IFFCO group and Japan’s Ise Foods.

The first phase, coming up at Ibri, a city located in the country’s northwest, will cost $40 million, Ali Habaj, chief executive officer, Oman Flour Mills Company, told Times of Oman.

Currently, 45 percent of the country’s requirement for eggs is met through imports, but with the new facility Oman will be exporting eggs, the newspaper said.

