Oman said to clamp down on holiday home leasing

Ministry of Tourism says licence is required to rent out apartments during monsoon season; warns of legal action

By Staff writer
  • Sunday, 22 June 2014 2:17 PM
A general photo of Muscat, Oman's capital city. (Photo for illustrative purposes only)

A general photo of Muscat, Oman's capital city. (Photo for illustrative purposes only)

Oman is clamping down on the owners of residential apartments who lease out their properties to tourists during the traditional monsoon (khareef) season.

According to the Times of Oman, the Ministry of Tourism (MoT) has moved to prevent owners leasing them on a daily or weekly basis without obtaining the required approval.

"Managing and operating tourism accommodation establishments requires licencing from the ministry and other government departments," the paper reported, citing a ministry statement.

"Accordingly, the ministry hereby urges all owners of leasable residential properties not to lease their properties to avoid being subject to legal accountability."

During the monsoon season, a large number of citizens move out of their houses and set up tents on the outskirts of the city to let out their homes to guests, the report said.

This year, the khareef festival will begin from the second day of Eid Al Fitr and will run till September 6.

According to statistics cited by the paper, the number of visitors during the khareef season in 2013 increased by 23.5 per cent to 433,639, compared to 351,195 visitors in 2012.

Related:

Stories

Dubai issues decree to create holiday homes market

Air Arabia adds new Muscat flights from new RAK hub

Dubai firm wins $78m deal to build Oman hotel

Dubai launches new licences for holiday homes

Galleries
20 hot new hotels that opened in Q1

20 hot new hotels that opened in Q1

Revealed: Most expensive hotel suites in the UAE

Revealed: Most expensive hotel suites in the UAE

Companies

Ministry of Tourism - Oman

Also in Travel & Hospitality

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Bahrain brings in new CEO to boost tourism appeal

Also in Oman

Oman Air to revise luggage rules from January

Oman said to build Gulf's largest egg supply facility

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Qatar »

Hassan Al Thawadi  Mutaz Barshim  Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

With the African population soaring by 30 million people a year...

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Zell am See's high mountains, dense forests and crystal-clear...

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

How the UAE's many new theme park projects will be able to co...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking