Oman said to clamp down on holiday home leasing

Ministry of Tourism says licence is required to rent out apartments during monsoon season; warns of legal action
Oman is clamping down on the owners of residential apartments who lease out their properties to tourists during the traditional monsoon (khareef) season.
According to the Times of Oman, the Ministry of Tourism (MoT) has moved to prevent owners leasing them on a daily or weekly basis without obtaining the required approval.
"Managing and operating tourism accommodation establishments requires licencing from the ministry and other government departments," the paper reported, citing a ministry statement.
"Accordingly, the ministry hereby urges all owners of leasable residential properties not to lease their properties to avoid being subject to legal accountability."
During the monsoon season, a large number of citizens move out of their houses and set up tents on the outskirts of the city to let out their homes to guests, the report said.
This year, the khareef festival will begin from the second day of Eid Al Fitr and will run till September 6.
According to statistics cited by the paper, the number of visitors during the khareef season in 2013 increased by 23.5 per cent to 433,639, compared to 351,195 visitors in 2012.
