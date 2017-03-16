Oman set to close $600m loan for Omantel buy

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Sources say Omani sovereign wealth fund is in final stages of loan syndication
Omani sovereign wealth fund Oman Investment Fund is about to complete syndication of a $600 million loan needed for the acquisition of the ministry of finance’s shares in Oman Telecommunications Co (Omantel), sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday.
The $600 million, five-year loan offers lenders a margin of 230 basis points over the London Interbank Offered Rate plus bank fees starting at 60 bps over Libor for the highest level of banks’ participation, the sources said.
Oman Investment Fund did not respond to an emailed request for comment.
Citi is leading the transaction, joined at a senior level by Banca IMI, Kuwait Finance House and National Bank of Abu Dhabi.
The loan is in the final stages of syndication and should close in coming days, the sources said.
The sovereign fund would use the money to back the acquisition of a 51 percent stake in Omantel. A transfer of shares from the ministry of finance to the fund was announced in December last year.
The acquisition aims to improve efficiency and generate higher profitability for the company, said a source close to the matter. With the acquisition, the company would pass from an “absentee landlord to an active landlord”.
Omantel posted profits of 116.7 million rials ($303 million) in 2016, up from 48.5 million rials in 2015.
@1 guy. Thank you for eagerly awaiting my remarks. The reality, which seems to escape you, and other commentators with tunnel vision, is that expats... moreThursday, 16 March 2017 12:28 PM - WHJ
I would like to record my total agreement with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman moreThursday, 16 March 2017 10:02 AM - Patrick
That's not enough. They should have gotten at least a year in prison! People like this don't deserve a second chance. moreThursday, 16 March 2017 11:40 AM - Sally Jenkins
@1 guy. Thank you for eagerly awaiting my remarks. The reality, which seems to escape you, and other commentators with tunnel vision, is that expats... moreThursday, 16 March 2017 12:28 PM - WHJ
Finally Credit Bureau, working to live up to its responsibility. Wish it was there in 2008. Nevertheless, better late then never. My doubt is, the data... moreTuesday, 14 March 2017 8:58 AM - Diya Pardasani
Well they are very American in one respect and that is the inane waffling about rainbows and superheroes. Please, you took an establish concept and executed... moreWednesday, 15 March 2017 11:25 AM - MT3
@1 guy. Thank you for eagerly awaiting my remarks. The reality, which seems to escape you, and other commentators with tunnel vision, is that expats... moreThursday, 16 March 2017 12:28 PM - WHJ
Looking at the strategy being played out in Downtown and at Dubai Mall it looks like someone has already worked out that the game is up with regard US... moreWednesday, 22 February 2017 1:09 PM - MT3
Finally Credit Bureau, working to live up to its responsibility. Wish it was there in 2008. Nevertheless, better late then never. My doubt is, the data... moreTuesday, 14 March 2017 8:58 AM - Diya Pardasani
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules