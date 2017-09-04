Kuwait denies reports on Oman tanker sinking

All 20 sailors on board a Tanzanian-flagged cargo ship were rescued on Sunday, Oman News Agency said on Sunday.

Kuwait Oil Tankers Company has denied reports on that one of its tankers had sunk off the coast of Oman.

The company, in a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency, dismissed as totally false social media reports that one of its tankers had sunk off Oman.

The ship, carrying sand and iron rods from Sharjah to Eritrea, sank off Lakabi, 770 kilometres (478 miles) south of Muscat. A fishing boat rescued the crew from the sinking ship.