Omani minister's wife sues London's The Ritz over $3.4m gambling debt

Muscat-based woman claimed staff took advantage of her gambling addiction by extending her credit limit and encouraging her to keep playing

The wife of an Omani government minister is suing London’s The Ritz casino after losing a reported £2m ($3.4m) gambling at a card table, accusing staff of taking advantage of her gambling addiction by extending her credit limit and encouraging her to keep playing.

Nora Al Daher, who lives in Muscat and is the wife of Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi ran up the gambling debts at the prestigious London club in April 2012.

Appearing at the High Court in London, she said she should not have to honour the debt as staff encouraged her to keep playing and took advantage of her gambling addiction.

“I needed someone that night to tell me to stop playing and bring me to my senses. If I had been told to stop, of course I would stop immediately. No one ever told me to stop or think about my gambling,” she was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail newspaper.

The report said Al Daher reached her £1.7m cheque-cashing limit within a few hours but was allowed to continue playing and eventually lost £2m.

“The staff paid no regard to her distraught demeanour or what she told them and did nothing to discourage her from gambling or to reflect on the wisdom of further gambling,” her barrister Robert Deacon told the court.

Al Daher told the court she had been a regular visitor to London’s casinos and realised she had a gambling addiction problem in 1999.

As part of the case, The Ritz is suing Al Daher for £1m still outstanding on her debts.

Posted by: KHERIA Sunday, 6 July 2014 3:03 PM[UAE] - YEMEN

THIS IS OUR ARAB BROTHERS AND SISTER THERE HABIT GAMBLING.WOMONISING AND DRINKING IS SHAME FOR ARAB WOMON TO PLAY CASINO IS SHAME

Posted by: Chris J Sunday, 6 July 2014 12:28 PM[UAE] - UAE

Gambling is Haram. She is looking to avoid her losses. As she had the advantage of enjoying the environment for so long, she must pay to learn a lesson

Posted by: David Sunday, 6 July 2014 9:09 AM[UAE] - UAE

So, no personal responsibility then?

Posted by: Chalky6766 Sunday, 6 July 2014 9:07 AM[UAE] - UAE

Erm I'm sorry but you were in....a Casino!!. The Casinos job is to make money, many with gambling addictions have lost money, what's different about you. Did the Casino have express instructions to bar you from entry? I don't see that mentioned. You gambled, you lost, honour your debt.

Posted by: Paul Sunday, 6 July 2014 9:07 AM[UAE] - Uk

As a Muslim why was she gambling in the first place this is a disgraceful and shameful act by her

