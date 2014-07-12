Omani private sector workers rise 3.7% to end-May

New data also shows number of Omanis on monthly income of below $800 falls by 3%

By Andy Sambidge
  • Saturday, 12 July 2014 10:40 AM

The number of Omanis working in the sultanate's private sector increased by 3.7 percent to the end of May, totalling 188,669 employees, according to official data.

The figure compared to 181,860 employees at the end of 2013, according to a report issued by the National Centre of Statistics of Information (NCSI).

The report also revealed a decline in the number of employees receiving basic salary within the rate of OR225-300 while the number of Omanis receiving higher basic salaries increased within the higher salary grades.

The NCSI report showed that the number of Omanis working in private sector and receiving basic salary of less than OR300 ($779) a month declined by three percent, or 3,519 employees, totaling 115,267 employees at the end of May.

However, those receiving basic salary within the range of OR300-400 increased by 6,061 or 23.5 percent totaling 31,868.

The report also revealed that those receiving basic salary between OR700-800 increased by 14.8 percent, totaling 31,868 employees at the end of May compared to the December 2013 figure.

The total number of Omanis in the private sector receiving a basic salary between OR1000-2000 increased to 6,853 employees at the end of May, up 15.6 percent while those earning OR2000 or more rose by 15 percent to more than 2,500 employees.

The report revealed that Muscat Governorate recorded an increase of 2,999 Omani employees working in the private sector, up 4.4 percent compared to the end of December.

