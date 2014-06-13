Omani private sector workers rise 3% in Q1

New data also shows number of Omanis on monthly income of below $800 falls by nearly 4%

By Andy Sambidge
  • Friday, 13 June 2014 10:08 AM

The number of Omanis working in private sector totalled more than 187,000 at the end of April and increased by three percent compared to the end of 2013.

A report issued by the National Centre of Statistics of Information also revealed a decline in the number of employees receiving a basic salary lower than OR300 a month while the number of Omanis receiving more than OR300 increased.

The NCSI report showed that 114,295 employees earned less than OR300 ($779) at the end of April, a decline of 4,491 employees or 3.8 percent when compared with the December 2013.

Those receiving a basic salary within the range of OR700-800 increased by 15.9 percent, the report added, totalling 3,552 employees at the end of April.

The data also showed that the total number of Omanis receiving a basic salary within the range of OR1000-2000 increased to 6,696 employees, representing an increase of 12.9 percent when compared to the end of 2013 figure.

The number of top earners - those earning more than OR2,000 a month - increased by 10.7 percent to 2,415 employees.

The report showed that most Omani private sector workers were employed in Muscat Governorate (70,073 employees) followed by Al-Batinah (32,930 employees) and Al-Dakhliya (21,255 employees).

Al-Wusta governorate recorded the lowest number of Omanis in the private sector with only 762 employees.

The data showed that Muscat governorate witnessed the highest increase in the number of employees working in private sector by the end of April compared with the end of 2013, recording an increase of 2,380 employees.

