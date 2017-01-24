Omniyat unveils new Dubai twin-tower residential project

Developer Omniyat has revealed plans for a new twin-tower residential project close to the new Dubai Canal, featuring a total of 343 apartments.

The Sterling building will contain one-bedroom homes starting at 1,000 sq ft with two-bedrooms at 1,700 sq ft and three-bedrooms at 2,600 sq ft, Omniyat said in a statement.

It added that it has appointed Sun Engineering and Contracting Company as the main contractor on the project.

“The masterplan for The Sterling shows we are still totally committed to creating truly beautiful and spacious homes in Dubai, as we are confident there is a very strong market for this,” said Omniyat managing director Mark Phoenix.

“The trend in Dubai is to look at apartments being brought to the market at less than 800 square feet but we are confident that will not apply for The Sterling."

Since launching in 2005, Omniyat has amassed a development portfolio of more than $6.2 billion and has ambitious plans for the next five years with The Opus, The Pad, One Palm and Langham Place all in the pipeline.