Omniyat unveils new Dubai twin-tower residential project

Developer says it has appointed main contractor for the Sterling building close to the new Dubai Canal

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 24 January 2017 5:01 PM

Developer Omniyat has revealed plans for a new twin-tower residential project close to the new Dubai Canal, featuring a total of 343 apartments.

The Sterling building will contain one-bedroom homes starting at 1,000 sq ft with two-bedrooms at 1,700 sq ft and three-bedrooms at 2,600 sq ft, Omniyat said in a statement.

It added that it has appointed Sun Engineering and Contracting Company as the main contractor on the project.

“The masterplan for The Sterling shows we are still totally committed to creating truly beautiful and spacious homes in Dubai, as we are confident there is a very strong market for this,” said Omniyat managing director Mark Phoenix.

“The trend in Dubai is to look at apartments being brought to the market at less than 800 square feet but we are confident that will not apply for The Sterling."

Since launching in 2005, Omniyat has amassed a development portfolio of more than $6.2 billion and has ambitious plans for the next five years with The Opus, The Pad, One Palm and Langham Place all in the pipeline.

Related:

Stories

Making a splash: Omniyat founder Mahdi Amjad

Omniyat plans $1bn project pipeline for 2017-18

Dubai's Omniyat launches scholarship in honour of Zaha Hadid

Dubai's Omniyat said to raise $100m syndicated loan

Galleries
In pictures: Inside the futuristic Dubai hotel designed by Zaha Hadid

In pictures: Inside the futuristic Dubai hotel designed by Zaha Hadid

Companies

Omniyat Properties

Also in Property

'Too early' to call Dubai property market recovery in 2017

Kerzner to launch apartment sales at $1.4bn Royal Atlantis project in Dubai

Also in UAE

Christian cross dropped from Real Madrid logo in GCC clothing deal

Dubai said to probe 'unauthorised' Kim Kardashian visit to charity

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Investors attracted to low service charges at some Dubai residential...

3
Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

In this special report, Arabian Business analyses the state of...

1
Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

The mysterious inability of a $6bn mega-project on prime land...

9
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking