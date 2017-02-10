On-demand food delivery service expands Dubai operations

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Deliveroo says it has introduced services to two new delivery zones - Discovery Gardens and Jebel Ali Free Zone
Deliveroo, the food delivery service has launched the next phase of its Dubai expansion in response to high demand.
The company, which operates in over 100 cities across 12 countries, said it has introduced services to two new key delivery zones - Discovery Gardens and Jebel Ali Free Zone.
Deliveroo delivers food from partners such as Pizza Express, Taqado and Tim Hortons, saying it is seeking to bring on new exclusive partners.
Anis Harb, Deliveroo UAE general manager, said: "The Deliveroo expansion into Discovery Gardens and Jebel Ali Free Zone reconfirms our commitment for a long lasting relationship with our customers in Dubai.
"We believe the expansion of Deliveroo into these new areas will continue to set standards in terms of our ability to bring better selection and faster delivery to new customers in the UAE.”
Deliveroo recently launched services in Abu Dhabi and has secured exclusive partnerships with local outlets such as Jazz@Pizza Express, Cafe Bateel, Cinnabon, Magnolia Bakery, Hanoi and Taqado.
Deliveroo was founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski and works with over 16,000 restaurants globally, with more than 20,000 riders in 12 countries including Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, the UAE and the United Kingdom.
I was in complete agreement until I realised I'd misread the headline and the word 'tourism'. moreThursday, 9 February 2017 9:47 AM - Doug
Your best option is jobs(dot)abudhabi(dot)ae
Even though its Abu Dhabi jobs, you will find a lot of candidates across all Emirates.
Access... more
More than likely it will be a Sales tax on Consumer products borne by the final customer. VAT is too burdensome administratively to consider.
I was in complete agreement until I realised I'd misread the headline and the word 'tourism'. moreThursday, 9 February 2017 9:47 AM - Doug
Dubai is the best choice for bold innovation and Tesla could complement further progress to the city of Dubai. moreWednesday, 8 February 2017 1:25 PM - Hussain Fahmy
Actions speak louder than words. Integrity is a fundamental leadership attribute and it’s essential for a strong ethical culture that integrity starts... moreThursday, 26 January 2017 7:57 AM - Dhiraj
When criticising airlines, people often focus on the in-flight cabin service without mentioning the poor after sales/customer service. Why don't airlines... moreSunday, 29 January 2017 1:01 PM - Englishman in Dubai
there is no way on earth that sales will reach 70bn USD on this website. ever. moreMonday, 16 January 2017 7:55 AM - One Guy
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules