On-demand food delivery service expands Dubai operations

Deliveroo, the food delivery service has launched the next phase of its Dubai expansion in response to high demand.

The company, which operates in over 100 cities across 12 countries, said it has introduced services to two new key delivery zones - Discovery Gardens and Jebel Ali Free Zone.

Deliveroo delivers food from partners such as Pizza Express, Taqado and Tim Hortons, saying it is seeking to bring on new exclusive partners.

Anis Harb, Deliveroo UAE general manager, said: "The Deliveroo expansion into Discovery Gardens and Jebel Ali Free Zone reconfirms our commitment for a long lasting relationship with our customers in Dubai.

"We believe the expansion of Deliveroo into these new areas will continue to set standards in terms of our ability to bring better selection and faster delivery to new customers in the UAE.”

Deliveroo recently launched services in Abu Dhabi and has secured exclusive partnerships with local outlets such as Jazz@Pizza Express, Cafe Bateel, Cinnabon, Magnolia Bakery, Hanoi and Taqado.

Deliveroo was founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski and works with over 16,000 restaurants globally, with more than 20,000 riders in 12 countries including Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, the UAE and the United Kingdom.