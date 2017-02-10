On-demand food delivery service expands Dubai operations

Deliveroo says it has introduced services to two new delivery zones - Discovery Gardens and Jebel Ali Free Zone

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 10 February 2017 1:47 AM

Deliveroo, the food delivery service has launched the next phase of its Dubai expansion in response to high demand.

The company, which operates in over 100 cities across 12 countries, said it has introduced services to two new key delivery zones - Discovery Gardens and Jebel Ali Free Zone.

Deliveroo delivers food from partners such as Pizza Express, Taqado and Tim Hortons, saying it is seeking to bring on new exclusive partners.

Anis Harb, Deliveroo UAE general manager, said: "The Deliveroo expansion into Discovery Gardens and Jebel Ali Free Zone reconfirms our commitment for a long lasting relationship with our customers in Dubai.

"We believe the expansion of Deliveroo into these new areas will continue to set standards in terms of our ability to bring better selection and faster delivery to new customers in the UAE.”

Deliveroo recently launched services in Abu Dhabi and has secured exclusive partnerships with local outlets such as Jazz@Pizza Express, Cafe Bateel, Cinnabon, Magnolia Bakery, Hanoi and Taqado.

Deliveroo was founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski and works with over 16,000 restaurants globally, with more than 20,000 riders in 12 countries including Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, the UAE and the United Kingdom.

Related:

Stories

On-demand food delivery service launches ops in Dubai

The secret of Deliveroo’s rapid growth

5 apps to make your life in Dubai even more awesome

UAE's Pret To Go plans more outlets, launch of food truck

Galleries
10 to try: latest additions to Dubai's dining scene

10 to try: latest additions to Dubai's dining scene

Also in Retail

African firm says to close deal to supply lemons to Dubai

Licence to sell: Azadea's Marwan Moukarzel

Also in UAE

Will Damac's relationship with the Trump Organization pay off?

Man of steel: Sanjeev Gupta

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Media »

Noura Al Kaabi  Rani Raad  Afrah Nasser  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Gov't cuts, which began late in 2015, are now rippling through...

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

Mixed-gender attraction is a rare opportunity for Saudis of all...

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

The largest economy in the GCC is emerging as a lucrative retail...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking