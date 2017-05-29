One killed, 14 injured in multiple Dubai crashes

|Home
Dubai police official urges drivers to follow traffic regulations in bid to keep road users safe
One person died and 14 others were injured in a number of traffic accidents in Dubai since Friday.
Dubai Police director general of traffic department Brigadier General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei said one person died after suffering serious injuries in a collision between a light vehicle and a truck on last Friday on Emirates Road, near Al Maktoum Airport.
The accident happened due to the lack of attention and speeding of the light vehicle, which collided with a truck from the back. The crash killed the driver while three people suffered moderate injuries.
The second incident took place on Friday when a light vehicle collided with a cyclist, resulting in the seriously injures to him.
The third incident took place in Dubai Media City, where a Range Rover collided with a cyclist, severely injured the rider.
On Saturday, a pedestrian was seriously injured after car hit him near the Iranian consulate, while eight people were injured when two buses collided after one of the buses jumped the red signal.
Al Mazrouei urged road users to abide by the laws, regulations and traffic regulations and not to endanger their lives and the lives of others.
