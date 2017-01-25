Orders exceed $1.5bn for Investment Corp of Dubai sukuk

- 1. Kuwait executes member of Al-Sabah royal family
- 2. Christian cross dropped from Real Madrid logo in GCC clothing deal
- 3. Dubai businessman pledges $1m to rescue debtors from UAE jails
- 4. Dubai said to probe 'unauthorised' Kim Kardashian visit to charity
- 5. UAE needs to 'open' military airspace for commercial use, says expert
