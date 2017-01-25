Orders exceed $1.5bn for Investment Corp of Dubai sukuk

High demand seen for Islamic bond being offered by Dubai government's main investment arm

By Reuters
  • Wednesday, 25 January 2017 1:43 PM

Order books for a 10-year US dollar sukuk offer by Investment Corp of Dubai (ICD), the Dubai government's main investment arm, exceed $1.5 billion, including joint lead managers' interest, bankers said on Wednesday.

Earlier, ICD set initial price thoughts for the issue in the area of 290 basis points over mid-swaps. The ijara sukuk, which has a commodity murabaha component, will be benchmark-sized, which is understood to mean at least $500 million.

The issue is expected to be today's business. Bookrunners are Citi, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered.

Related:

Stories

Dubai's sovereign fund said to eye dollar bond this month

Dubai's sovereign fund posts $2.8bn H1 net profit

Dubai's SWF sees annual profits slip to $6.2bn on lower oil prices

Islamic finance assets forecast to be worth $3.2trn by 2020

Dubai’s ICD snaps up Montenegro super-yacht marina

Sukuk market will remain subdued in 2017, says S&P

Gulf states set to drive rebound in sukuk issuance in 2017

Companies

Investment Corporation of Dubai

Also in Sukuk

GCC states said to drive debt issuance market in 2017

Al Faisal Holding mulls loan options after market response to sukuk

Also in UAE

UAE military vehicle maker targets European market breakthrough

UAE's largest Islamic lender eyes 10-15% loan growth in 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
The flood gates open

The flood gates open

Turkey’s new fondness for sukuk has been met with increasing...

"Sleeping giant" debt market awakes in Saudi Arabia

After years in which the growth of Saudi Arabia's bond market...

Gulf bond issuers see opportunity in Malaysia

Gulf bond issuers see opportunity in Malaysia

Gulf looks to tap Malaysian investors with ringgit issues; country...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking