Pacquiao-Khan UAE fight unlikely: report

The highly publicised bout between Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao and Britain’s Amir Khan is unlikely to take place in the UAE, according to Los Angeles Times

This month, promoter Bob Arum told ESPN that he met with Pacquiao’s adviser Michael Koncz to discuss a possible deal with an “unnamed investment group” who are keen to bring the fight to the UAE, with Yahoo Sports suggesting May 20 as the new proposed date for the fight, which was not confirmed.

LA Times quoted Arum as saying the $38-million offer was a “quixotic chase”.

“That deal is done for now. [Pacquiao and Koncz] were talking to the wrong people,” he said, adding that a Pacquiao-Khan bout could be revisited with realistic numbers in the fall.”

According to the newspaper, Arum is waiting for Pacquiao to respond to his new proposal which could be staged by July, against an opponent which he declined to identify.

In February, the boxer’s had tweeted confirming they have finalised the terms of their fight.