Palazzo Versace issues cooling contract as Dubai project moves towards completion

Enshaa awards contract for chilled water cooling plant, but has declined to state when much-delayed luxury resort will open
Construction work is set to continue at the long-awaited Palazzo Versace Dubai Hotel, with its developer handing out another contract for the project.
Enshaa PSC has awarded the long-term contract to Emirates District Cooling (Emicool) LLC for chilled water supply at the property, as well as at the DQ Tower.
The company was chosen for its reputation and ability to deliver the project on time, as well as its advanced customer friendly metering and billing system. Emicool will commence supplying the Chilled Water for the air conditioning by September 2014.
While that may indicate that the property may soon be ready for opening, a spokesperson for Enshaa was unable to confirm any dates.
As reported last year, the hotel had been set to open in the fourth quarter of 2013, although this was then pushed back to the second half of 2014.
“This contract award represents a major step forward in the implementation of sustainable chilled water facilities for the Palazzo Versace Dubai and D1 Tower, ensuring a secure and competitive source of chilled water,” said Enshaa CEO Raza Jafar.
“The implementation of this agreement is yet another step forward towards Enshaa’s drive for maximising efficiency in all our developments”.
The chilled water plant building is being designed to be incorporated into the façade of Palazzo Versace, ensuring that it blends into the hotel’s surrounding environment.
It will serve the resort’s 215 luxury hotel suites, 169 condominiums and communal spaces, as well as the 80-storey D1 tower.
