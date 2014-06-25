Passenger killed after gunmen open fire on plane at Pakistan airport

Flight from Saudi Arabia was attacked as it landed in Peshawar, killing a woman on board and injuring three crew members

By Reuters
  • Wednesday, 25 June 2014 10:52 AM
Image for illustrative purposes only.

Image for illustrative purposes only.

Gunmen fired on a Pakistan International Airlines plane as it was landing in the northern Pakistani city of Peshawar on Tuesday night, killing a woman on board and injuring three crew members in the third incident at a Pakistani airport this month.

Flight PK 756 was carrying 178 passengers travelling from Saudi Arabia when it came under attack as it was preparing to land, policeman Asghar Khan said at the airport.

The plane was hit by six bullets, police said, killing the Pakistani woman and narrowly missing the captain. At least one bullet struck the plane's engine, police said.

The woman's daughter was sitting next to her when she was shot in the head, PIA official Mohammad Kifayatullah Khan said.

"When I went inside the plane, I saw the woman lying on the seat and her nine-year-old daughter was crying, 'My mother is dead, my mother is dead'," said Khan.

"All the passengers were panicked. Some of them wanted to get out as soon as possible because they were afraid of fire inside the plane.

"The captain of the plane had narrowly escaped," he said. "It would have been a disaster had he been hit."

The incident will raise further questions about whether the government is prepared for a Taliban backlash after officials announced a military operation to flush the militants from their mountain strongholds in North Waziristan on June 15.

Pakistani jets have pounded suspected militant hideouts and the Taliban have vowed counter attacks.

Islamabad has promised to tighten security at airports and other potential targets, but critics say decades of neglect of Pakistan's ragged police force has left citizens vulnerable.

On June 8, ten Taliban gunmen attacked the airport in the southern port city of Karachi, Pakistan's financial heart and home to 18 million people. Thirty-four people were killed in the five-hour gunbattle. The Taliban fired on an academy for the security forces at the airport two days later.

On Monday, the government was forced to divert a plane carrying prominent cleric Tahirul Qadri after violence broke out on the ground in Islamabad, with hundreds of supporters armed with sticks battling police, who fired teargas.

The authorities, fearing an escalation of unrest, diverted the plane to the eastern city of Lahore, where Qadri and his supporters refused to leave the plane for hours.

Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport has also been a target in the past - in 2012, a Taliban suicide squad staged a car bomb, rocket and gun attack on the airport and nine people, including the five attackers, were killed.

One policeman told Reuters police will not enter the neighbourhood that borders the airport at night for fear of attack by extremists.

Related:

Stories

Emirates passengers caught up in Karachi airport attack

Emirates flight carrying Pakistan political chief ordered to divert

German diplomat injured during kidnapping attempt in Yemen

Saudi Arabia gives Pakistan $1.5bn 'gift' for Syria support

Saudi-Pakistan prisoner swap agreement 'close'

Videos

Suicide attackers storm Pakistani court

Suicide attackers storm Pakistani court

Also in Culture & Society

Dubai named the world's most expensive city to celebrate NYE

Video: Fastest mobile bed sets Guinness World Record for UAE

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi energy firm wins deal to build solar project in Mexico

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Egypt »

Jawad Nabulsi  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah  Radwa Rostom  Mohamed El Dahshan 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

The slowing economy has left ripples of uncertainty across the...

15
Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

In the second article of a two-part series, Ambar Amleh, chief...

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

Tarek Ahmed Fouad, a Dubai-based serial entrepreneur, analyses...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking