Passenger traffic at DXB up 7.4% in Q1

Passenger traffic at Dubai International (DXB) airport grew 7.4 percent during the first quarter of 2017, according to the latest figures released today.

Dubai Airports said a total of 22,496,596 passengers used DXB during the first three months of this year, up from 20,948,690 recorded during the same period last year.

The month of March saw modest growth of 3.8 percent, which Dubai Airports said was due to the timing of the Easter holiday, which fell during March in 2016 and during April in 2017.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports said the overall trend is "quite positive", with the topline increase of 7.4 percent keeping Dubai Airports "well on track to meet our 2017 forecast of 89 million passengers”.

The US travel bans and electronic device restrictions saw an impact on traffic figures from North America, with a drop of 4.3 percent in passengers reported during March of 2017 versus she same period last year. Year to date traffic to and from North America is up 2.5 percent.

Eastern Europe saw the fastest expanding market in terms of passenger percentage growth - up 33% - as the appreciation of the ruble against the US dollar over the past year saw increased spending power in Dubai and spiked demand in the Russian market.

Asia was the next fastest growing market (22.6 percent) which benefited from additional capacity provided by Emirates and flydubai in markets such as Thailand, China and the Philippines, followed by South America (22.2 percent).

The most popular country for travellers was India, with a total of 3,031,866 passengers, followed by the UK (1,618,334 passengers), Saudi Arabia (1,572,963) and Pakistan (1,166,642).

London topped the list of destination cities during Q1 with 974,950 passengers, followed by Doha (797,729 passengers), Bangkok (633,496) and Mumbai (618,638).

The average number of passengers per flight in the first three months of the year was 224, compared to 209 during the corresponding period in 2016, an increase of 6.8 per cent.

Freight volumes were also on the rise in the first quarter of 2017 with 636,479 tonnes passing through DXB, up 3.5 percent from the 615,144 recorded during the same period last year.