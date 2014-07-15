PayForward encourages start-up growth

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
A new initiative aims to connect start-ups with industry leaders, creating an e-knowledge and networking space and fueling regional economic growth
A new initiative to help start-ups find solutions to the challenges they are facing has been launched by Payfort, a regional online payment provider.
Launched during a Ramadan iftar in Dubai, which was attended by Payfort merchants and acquiring bank partners, the PayForward Initiative links start-ups with leading e-commerce experts and mentors through an e-knowledge sharing and networking space.
With research showing 70 to 80 percent of shoppers still choose cash-on- delivery as their preferred payment method, payment has been one of the most salient challenges faced by e-commerce start-ups in the region.
The initiative aims to equip businesses to overcome this challenge and gain traction of the regional e-commerce market that is expected to grow to $15 billion by 2015.
Omar Soudodi, managing director at Payfort, said: “The Arab world’s start-up ecosystem is really on the rise, a phenomenon that carries with it many benefits for the region’s wider economy, from employment creation to increased trade and commerce to economic and infrastructural development.”
Industry experts and start-up owners interested in engaging in an effective business mentoring as mentors and mentees are encouraged to register at Payfort’s website, www.payfort.com.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules