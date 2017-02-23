People's weekly habits in the UAE revealed

Around 39 percent of people in the UAE like to eat out in restaurants in their spare time, while 37 percent prefer watching television with friends, according to a survey by coconut water brand Vita Coco revealed. looked at how people spend their leisure time.

Socializing, shopping and the cinema ranked as close runners up in the remaining top five places.

In terms of exercise, over 50% of those questioned work out at the gym regularly, 46% said run or jog and 39% swim to get their health kicks.

However, 43% of football fans prefer to watch the game compared to 26% who take to the pitch and take part in the action themselves.

The survey by Vita Coco also showed 40% of those questioned drink coconut water at home, but only 3% drink it while at the gym.

According to the brand, drinking coconut water while exercising makes the most difference, because it helps revitalize the body and provide energy.

It found that 62% of people who drink it report that they drink it to feel revitalized. The survey also found 90% of coconut water consumption is during weekdays only.

