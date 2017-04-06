Peruvian restaurant Coya opens in Abu Dhabi

Latin American restaurant Coya has arrived in Abu Dhabi’s The Galleria at Al Maryah Island.

Serving contemporary Peruvian cuisine with a Latin American flair, the venue is also home to a colourful Pisco lounge and library.

Located on the waterfront promenade, Coya offers visitors a modern, up-tempo atmosphere with a DJ on the decks.

Distinctive Coya dishes include the Tiradito de Serviola, the Peruvian raw fish classic, mixed with truffle oil and chives, along with an array of Ceviche, anticuchos (marinated skewers fired on a charcoal grill), as well as a galore of meat and poultry dishes.

Coya is the sister property of international brands Zuma and La Petite Maison.

Similarly to its Dubai branch, its Abu Dhabi venue features a 12 seat private dining room for those looking to experience an intimate or special occasion.

As for The Galleria on Al Maryah Island, it is Abu Dhabi’s luxury shopping and dining destination set on the waterfront Promenade. It has over 130 offerings under one roof and houses a mix of high-end retailers and licensed and unlicensed chef-driven restaurants and cafes.