Peruvian restaurant Coya opens in Abu Dhabi

By Lubna Hamdan
  • April 06 2017 08:51
High end venue is the latest to launch in the capital following a successful Dubai opening

Latin American restaurant Coya has arrived in Abu Dhabi’s The Galleria at Al Maryah Island.

Serving contemporary Peruvian cuisine with a Latin American flair, the venue is also home to a colourful Pisco lounge and library.

 

Located on the waterfront promenade, Coya offers visitors a modern, up-tempo atmosphere with a DJ on the decks.

Distinctive Coya dishes include the Tiradito de Serviola, the Peruvian raw fish classic, mixed with truffle oil and chives, along with an array of Ceviche, anticuchos (marinated skewers fired on a charcoal grill), as well as a galore of meat and poultry dishes.

 

Coya is the sister property of international brands Zuma and La Petite Maison.

Similarly to its Dubai branch, its Abu Dhabi venue features a 12 seat private dining room for those looking to experience an intimate or special occasion.

As for The Galleria on Al Maryah Island, it is Abu Dhabi’s luxury shopping and dining destination set on the waterfront Promenade. It has over 130 offerings under one roof and houses a mix of high-end retailers and licensed and unlicensed chef-driven restaurants and cafes.

 

Related Stories

StartUp

Restaurant entrepreneur Ziad Kamel's leap into Dubai

Travel & Hospitality

Emaar launches new luxury Dubai lifestyle resort

Gourmet

Review: Dubai's Novikov Restaurant & Lounge
Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Latest Articles

Peruvian restaurant Coya opens in Abu Dhabi

High end venue is the latest to launch in the capital following...

Review – Play, H Hotel, Dubai

Dubai restaurant, located on the 36th floor of the H Hotel...

Healthy food app Plotos launches in Dubai

Delivery app provides users with calorie breakdown and nine...

A slice of nostalgia

Seven years ago, at the trough of the financial crisis,...

World's most expensive burger sold in Dubai

'Seven Emirates Burgerstack' sold at Breast Cancer Charity...

Review: Dubai's Novikov Restaurant & Lounge

A Russian vibe and Japanese cuisine make a winning combo...

24-carat gold menu is introduced in Dubai

Menu comprising three dishes is priced at $54 (AED199) per...

More from Arabian Business

7 Dubai apartments with sea and city views

Online retailers are not the only winners in the e-commerce boom

In pictures: Queen Rania tours Washington school with Melania Trump

In pictures: UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour under way in Egypt

Emirates NBD REIT completes UAE's first IPO of 2017

Talking Time: Piaget's new CEO Chabi Nouri