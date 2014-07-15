Petition calls on Emaar to reverse dog ban in Dubai Marina

The ban imposed on pets on Dubai Marina promenade remains in place, in spite of opposition from residents in the area and plans to set up a petition against the move.

Signs have been placed across the Dubai Marina promenade, thanking them for “not bringing their dogs along to the promenade”.

Emaar, who imposed the ban, said the decision was taken for hygienic reasons.

“As part of enhancing the Marina Promenade experience at Marina Living, we are currently implementing the Environmental Management and Monitoring Programme as per the guidelines of Dubai Municipality to keep the premises clean, safe, hygienic and healthy at all times,” a spokesperson for Emaar said.

“We have requested our visitors to kindly refrain from bringing their pets along the Marina Promenade, as part of the hygienic measures.

“We look forward to the cooperation of our residents and visitors to further add value to the community.”

Residents in the area have started an online petition calling on Emaar reverse the ban on pets, saying the decision “does not take into consideration the large number of dogs, and dog owners living on the Marina, and who chose to live on the Marina for its dog friendly attribute”.

The petition also suggests that Emaar should “allocate proper and safe designated areas where dogs can exercise, run and play, on the Marina“.

A concerned resident who contacted Arabian Business via email said animals have now been banned from any public space in the area.

“The outcome of this ruling will have tremendous impacts for dog owners and for the animals as in practical terms will mean dogs will be banned from any public space (they are already banned in JBR, the beach and now Marina, the only remaining public space on the community).

“In addition this will have considerable impact for the current owners which their property value will be diminished and for tenants with dogs which will have to move to a different community.”