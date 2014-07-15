Petition calls on Emaar to reverse dog ban in Dubai Marina

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Move to block animals from promenade was for hygiene reasons, says Dubai developer
The ban imposed on pets on Dubai Marina promenade remains in place, in spite of opposition from residents in the area and plans to set up a petition against the move.
Signs have been placed across the Dubai Marina promenade, thanking them for “not bringing their dogs along to the promenade”.
Emaar, who imposed the ban, said the decision was taken for hygienic reasons.
“As part of enhancing the Marina Promenade experience at Marina Living, we are currently implementing the Environmental Management and Monitoring Programme as per the guidelines of Dubai Municipality to keep the premises clean, safe, hygienic and healthy at all times,” a spokesperson for Emaar said.
“We have requested our visitors to kindly refrain from bringing their pets along the Marina Promenade, as part of the hygienic measures.
“We look forward to the cooperation of our residents and visitors to further add value to the community.”
Residents in the area have started an online petition calling on Emaar reverse the ban on pets, saying the decision “does not take into consideration the large number of dogs, and dog owners living on the Marina, and who chose to live on the Marina for its dog friendly attribute”.
The petition also suggests that Emaar should “allocate proper and safe designated areas where dogs can exercise, run and play, on the Marina“.
A concerned resident who contacted Arabian Business via email said animals have now been banned from any public space in the area.
“The outcome of this ruling will have tremendous impacts for dog owners and for the animals as in practical terms will mean dogs will be banned from any public space (they are already banned in JBR, the beach and now Marina, the only remaining public space on the community).
“In addition this will have considerable impact for the current owners which their property value will be diminished and for tenants with dogs which will have to move to a different community.”
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules