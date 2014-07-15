Petition calls on Emaar to reverse dog ban in Dubai Marina

Move to block animals from promenade was for hygiene reasons, says Dubai developer

By Neil Halligan
  • Tuesday, 15 July 2014 1:39 PM

The ban imposed on pets on Dubai Marina promenade remains in place, in spite of opposition from residents in the area and plans to set up a petition against the move.

Signs have been placed across the Dubai Marina promenade, thanking them for “not bringing their dogs along to the promenade”.

Emaar, who imposed the ban, said the decision was taken for hygienic reasons.

“As part of enhancing the Marina Promenade experience at Marina Living, we are currently implementing the Environmental Management and Monitoring Programme as per the guidelines of Dubai Municipality to keep the premises clean, safe, hygienic and healthy at all times,” a spokesperson for Emaar said.

“We have requested our visitors to kindly refrain from bringing their pets along the Marina Promenade, as part of the hygienic measures.

“We look forward to the cooperation of our residents and visitors to further add value to the community.”

Residents in the area have started an online petition calling on Emaar reverse the ban on pets, saying the decision “does not take into consideration the large number of dogs, and dog owners living on the Marina, and who chose to live on the Marina for its dog friendly attribute”.

The petition also suggests that Emaar should “allocate proper and safe designated areas where dogs can exercise, run and play, on the Marina“.

A concerned resident who contacted Arabian Business via email said animals have now been banned from any public space in the area.

“The outcome of this ruling will have tremendous impacts for dog owners and for the animals as in practical terms will mean dogs will be banned from any public space (they are already banned in JBR, the beach and now Marina, the only remaining public space on the community).

“In addition this will have considerable impact for the current owners which their property value will be diminished and for tenants with dogs which will have to move to a different community.”

Related:

Stories

Dubai Marina retains No 1 status with buyers, renters - study

Off-plan sales on-trend as Dubai apartment prices up 3% in Q1

Unqualified valuers inflating Dubai property prices - analysts

Revealed: Dubai top 20 locations to rent or buy a property in 2013

Dubai's Emaar in global sales push for new project

Dubai property prices AED2m higher than Abu Dhabi

Galleries
In pictures: Daredevils scale Dubai's Princess Tower

In pictures: Daredevils scale Dubai's Princess Tower

Dubai’s most popular areas to rent in 2013

Dubai’s most popular areas to rent in 2013

Companies

Emaar Properties - UAE

Dubai Municipality

Also in Property

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Dubai rents, sales prices continue to fall in November

Also in UAE

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

Posted by: Aisha Monday, 21 July 2014 9:00 AM[UAE] - UAE

Thank You Emaar for the dog ban!!
I have seen dog owners in Marina who let their dogs poop and pee literally anywhere. Not only is this disgusting but can be harmeful for kids who play in the area. The promenade has a lot of kids playing around and dogs should NOT be allowed there.
Dogs should also be banned from residential apartment buildings. If people want to own a dog, they should move to a villa so they're dogs have sufficient area. Apartment buildings are not meant for keeping animals in.
Alot of muslims like to keep a distance from dogs as they are considered dirty or 'najas'. And dog owners are completely insensitive to this. I have dog owners in my building who let their dogs loose in the elevators, which is unacceptable.
Allowing animals to live with you has nothing to do with being 'modern'. Wanting animals around you is a personal choice and if you wish to do so, get a villa! Others should not have to deal with it.

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: Kevin Friday, 18 July 2014 5:33 PM[UAE] - UAE

Well done Emaar, we do not want Marina to become a Zoo and a promenade for wild ferocious dogs.

Posted by: Derek Sunday, 20 July 2014 8:36 PM[UAE] - uae

Kevin I have lived on the Marina for 14months now and not once seen or heard a "ferocious" dog so get real and enjoy life.

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: Mike Thursday, 17 July 2014 9:47 PM[UAE] - US

This is not a dog cleanup issue. This is an intolerance issue. Let's not kid ourselves.

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: Vijay Thursday, 17 July 2014 4:37 PM[UAE] - Norway

Though I personally do not agree with a blanket ban on dogs, I live in the marina area and have seen some careless Owners not bothering to clean up after their pets, not having them on a leash in public areas not bothering to clean up if their pets have done the ''call of nature'' in the lifts and common areas.

Rather unfortunate that because of some careless Owners, all dog Owners suffer!

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: stuart Thursday, 17 July 2014 1:06 PM[UAE] - UAE

Well done Emaar, a very positive move, no need for dogs to be ruining such a nice location.

Posted by: Mashhour Tuesday, 22 July 2014 3:13 PM[UAE] - UAE

I couldn't agree more and wish they would implement the same ban in Old Town to have cleaner playing areas for kids

Reply to this comment.

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Investors attracted to low service charges at some Dubai residential...

3
Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

In this special report, Arabian Business analyses the state of...

1
Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

The mysterious inability of a $6bn mega-project on prime land...

9
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking