Attendees wait in line to enter the 2017 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) at the San Jose Convention Center on June 5, 2017 in San Jose, California. WWDC is primarily a software event which allows Apple to show external developers its plans for upcoming releases. (Getty Images)
Mohamed Alabbar and Yoox founder Federico Marchetti have teamed up to conquer the region’s luxury fashion online market. It is just the latest in a series of plans by the Emaar chairman to become the biggest name in e-commerce.
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules