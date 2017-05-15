Winners were selected in 12 categories from across a range of industries including real estate, telecoms, banking and hospitality. This year, guests were celebrating solid performance despite the economic challenges of the past 18 months in Kuwait and the rest of the Gulf.
The judging panel was comprised of editorial members working across the Arabian Business brands, plus the board of directors at parent company ITP Media Group.
Judges first looked at the performance of a range of Kuwaiti companies in the past year up to the end of the first quarter, and from that put together a shortlist of names before winners were determined.
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules