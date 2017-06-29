In pictures: British cruise liner RMS Queen Mary 2
British cruise ship Queen Mary 2 arrives in Saint-Nazaire on June 24, 2017, the day before the start of The Bridge 2017, a transatlantic race between The Queen Mary 2 and the world's fastest Ultim trimarans from Saint-Nazaire to New-York. (JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD/AFP/Getty Images)
