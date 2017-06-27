In pictures: Eid Al Fitr celebrations across the world
Young Indian Muslims take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bangalore on June 26, 2017. Muslims around the world are celebrating the Eid festival, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. (MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP/Getty Images)
