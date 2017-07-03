In pictures: Female Afghan pilot lands in Egypt during her solo flight around the world
Shaesta Waiz, Afghanistans first female certified civilian pilot, poses for a picture from inside her plane at Cairo International Airport on July 2, 2017 during her bid to become youngest woman in history to complete a solo round-the-world flight. Waiz took off from Daytona Beach, Florida on Saturday and has mapped out a route that will take her aboard her Beechcraft Bonanza A36 aircraft approximately 25,800km to more than 18 countries, including Spain, Egypt, India, Singapore and Australia, before ending the trip back in Florida in August. (KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images)
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules