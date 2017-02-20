Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid al-Maktoum (C), Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir (R), and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (C-L) arrive for the opening of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi on February 19, 2017. (KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images)
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules