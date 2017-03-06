Cover Story 2
The UAE has for a long time been accused of facilitating high levels of consumer debt. The Al Etihad Credit Bureau is working to expose over-leveraged borrowers, and CEO Marwan Lutfi reveals credit scores and the incorporation of telecoms and real estate agents will further strengthen the economy.
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules