In pictures: Kafkasor bullfighting in Turkey
Bulls fighting in the arena during the Kafkasor 2017 bull fights on July 1, 2017 in Artvin, Turkey. Bullfighting in Turkey dates back some 200 years and the tradition has been continued for the past 37 years by bull owners who travel from all around the Artvin province to compete at the annual Kafkasor bull fights. Bulls are pitted against each other and classified according to the thickness of their necks or weight. (Getty Images)
