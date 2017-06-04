In pictures: Palestinians perform first Friday prayer of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque
Palestinian Muslim worshippers attend the first Friday prayers of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan outside the Dome of the Rock at occupied Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound. (AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images)
