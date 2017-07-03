In pictures: Ruined historic grand mosque of al-Nuri in the Old City of Mosul
A picture taken on June 30, 2017, shows the destroyed gate of the Al-Nuri Mosque in the Old City of Mosul, as Iraqi government forces continue their offensive to retake the city from ISIL group jihadists. ISIL blew up the mosque and the famed Al-Hadba (hunchback) leaning minaret on June 21 as Iraqi forces closed in. (AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP/Getty Images)
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules