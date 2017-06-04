In pictures: Seven civilians killed in a terror attack in central London
Members of the emergency services attend to persons injured in an apparent terror attack on London Bridge in central London. Armed police fired shots after reports of stabbings and a van hitting pedestrians on London Bridge on Saturday in an incident reminiscent of a terror attack in March just days ahead of a general election. (DANIEL SORABJI/AFP/Getty Images)
