In pictures: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan visits Kazakhstan
The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, yesterday received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in the Kazakh capital, Astana. (Image: WAM)
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules