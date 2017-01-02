Often cast into the shadows of Dubai, the neighbouring emirate is pushing back with plans to develop industries as vast as healthcare, media, logistics and tourism. The CEO of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Marwan Bin Jassim Al Sarkal, is honest about the drawbacks but persuasive in his argument that Sharjah is on the rise.
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules