In pictures: Trump travel ban goes into effect
International travelers arrive on the first day of the the partial reinstatement of the Trump travel ban, temporarily barring travelers from six Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S., at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on June 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Under a Supreme Court order, foreigners who do not have a so-called 'bona fide relationship' with a person or entity in the United States can be banned. The ban effects travelers from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. (Getty Images)
