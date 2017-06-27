In pictures: UAE Rulers perform Eid al-Fitr prayer
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, performed the Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. (WAM)
