PIA denies Abu Dhabi flight made emergency landing

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has denied there was an emergency landing involving one of its flights from Abu Dhabi.

Flight PK 264 was on its approach to Allama Iqbal Airport in Lahore when a bird strike occurred, a PIA spokesperson told Arabian Business.

The flight landed safely, the spokesperson added, denying that pilot was forced to make an emergency landing, as reported in local media.

“The pilot however made a successful landing despite some damage to the aircraft [because of the bird hit],” an official told local media.

The aircraft was due to be used for a separate flight to Dubai, but its departure was delayed for four hours while aircraft engineers examined it and declared it safe to fly.