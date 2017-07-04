Pink, Calvin Harris to headline 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-race concerts

|Home
Internationally-renowned DJ Calvin Harris and three-time Grammy Award winner Pink will kick off the ‘Yasalam’ after-race concerts at the 2017 Abu Dhabi Gran Prix, which will take place at Du Arena, Yas Island, starting Thursday November 23, over the duration of four days, revealed Yas Marina Circuit and FLASH Entertainment.
Harris, who is also a record producer and songwriter, has broken world records for his dance music. He became the first British solo artist to reach over one billion streams on Spotify. He currently has over 5 billion streams across all major streaming services as well as 11 consecutive platinum singles.
His music videos have amassed more than 7.2 billion combined views online, with his singles “This is What You Came For”, “How Deep is Your Love”, and “Summer” all having surpassed the 1 billion mark individually.
Pink, who is regarded as one of the best-selling female pop icons, is scheduled to close off the race weekend with a performance on Sunday November 26. She remained a household pop name thanks to her chart-rocking singles, including “Get the Party Started”, “So What” and “Try”. Since her debut in 2000, the 37-year-old singer has had seven smash records and 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.
Tickets are available online at www.yasmarinacircuit.com, Etihad shops, Virgin Megastores, the Yas Central Express stand at Yas Mall, and t the YasHUB smartphone app and its Facebook shop: www.facebook.com/yasmarinacircuit
Prices start at AED945 for a four day package.
