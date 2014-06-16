Plan to protect Umm Sequim beach approved

Rehabilitation work to protect one of Dubai’s most popular beaches to begin next week

By Neil Halligan
  • Monday, 16 June 2014 10:08 AM

Deputy Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan has approved a project to protect the marine and coastal environment at the Umm Suqeim beach at an expected cost of $9.5m, news agency WAM has reported.

Director-General of Dubai Municipality, Hussain Nasser Lootah, said the Umm Suqeim Rehabilitation Project would cover the 3.5 kilometre beach front at Umm Suqeim 1, 2 and 3, starting from the second fishing harbour at the Burj Al Arab Hotel.

According to WAM, the implementation of the project is set to start next week and is expected to be completed by end of next February.

The five groynes will range in length between 135 and 165 metres while 760,000 cubic metres of sand will be used for stabilisation and replenishment work.

Umm Suqeim is among the most important public beaches attracting thousands of tourists, Director of the Environment Department at Dubai Municipality, Alya Abdul Rahim Al Harmoudi, said, adding that the project was thoroughly studied by a team of experts and specialists using advanced numerical modelling systems to determine the dimensions and elements of the project, as well as accurately predict long-term changes of the shoreline.

