Plan unveiled to build Sharjah's tallest tower

Jannah Hotels and Resorts says mixed-use Jannah Ras Al Khor will rise to 57 floors

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 1 May 2017 2:34 PM

Jannah Hotels and Resorts has announced its newest launch - the luxury destination Jannah Ras Al Khor, which will include the tallest tower in Sharjah.

CEO Nehme Imad Darwiche said the tower will rise to 57 floors and will house a high-end commercial mall, offices, a mixed-use luxury hotel, dining options and deluxe residential offerings.

The hotel opening will mark the brand’s debut into Sharjah, a statement said, adding that it will include a spa, children’s playground and parks, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, health club and fitness facilities, a helipad, cafes, restaurants and retail units.

The hotel also boasts the largest royal suite in Sharjah complete with a private pool, a terrace with a private dining area, a kitchen and large living areas.

Mohammad bin Abdulaziz bin Rubaya al-Muhairy, chairman of Al Rabee Group and partner of Jannah Hotels and Resorts, said: “We are delighted to announce Jannah Ras Al Khor in Sharjah, a city where Arabic tradition meets suburban metropolis. The development’s signature aesthetics are matched by the bastion of prestige attached with Sharjah.

"This massive project expects to set a new high watermark for superlative experiences, which creates the ideal market for which the mixed-use Jannah Ras Al Khor will cater to.”

