Plans revealed for first 'green' Masdar City community

Freehold real estate development will accommodate around 5,000 residents when completed in 2022

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 17 March 2017 1:18 AM

Plans have been revealed for the first residential community of private “green” villas and townhouses at Masdar City, Abu Dhabi’s flagship sustainable urban development.

LEAD Development and Project Management Consultants (LEAD) and The National Investor (TNI) will build the project, which will also include apartments, and is to be delivered over 250,000 sq m of gross floor area.

The freehold real estate development will accommodate around 5,000 residents when completed in 2022, and will be open to both UAE and foreign national investors, a statement said.

Residential property will make up more than 90 percent of the mixed-use development while about 7,800 sq m has been set aside for community amenities, and there is additional space for commercial units.

Abu Dhabi’s planned light rail system will also serve residents.

“It is a great opportunity to be working closely with Masdar to deliver this unique sustainable development,” said Abdullah M Mazrui, chairman of TNI.

“LEAD and TNI will work with the Masdar team to deliver a project in line with Abu Dhabi’s regulations for sustainable, water and energy efficient real estate developments. On behalf of our investors and management team, we would like to thank all those involved in making this vision and opportunity a reality, bringing to life a unique community that will complement the lifestyles of its diverse residents,” he added.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, said: “Our ongoing successful development of Masdar City is demonstrating how cities can be economically, socially and environmentally sustainable, reducing energy and water demand and the production of waste efficiently and cost effectively, while also building thriving communities. 

“The private sector has a vital role to play in promoting the wider adoption of commercially viable solutions to urban sustainability challenges, and in sharing knowledge and experience across the industry. LEAD and TNI share our vision for low-carbon urban development, and we are delighted to be working with them in realising the future expansion of Masdar City.”

Related:

Stories

Masdar City seeks firms to develop driverless transport system

Abu Dhabi's Masdar City to get new $81m shopping mall

Masdar City offers new licences to lure clean-tech entrepreneurs

Masdar City targets completion by 2030

Galleries
In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed visits Masdar City, reviews investment projects and future plans

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed visits Masdar City, reviews investment projects and future plans

Companies

The National Investor

Masdar

Also in Construction

UAE's Azizi says Palm project will be completed by end-2017

In pictures: Top 10 Saudi projects of 2017

Also in UAE

Emirates unveils new Real Madrid branded A380

US airlines, unions urge Trump to act over Gulf rivals

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Media »

Noura Al Kaabi  Rani Raad  Afrah Nasser  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

The troubles at Saudi Oger have led to a cash crunch and layoffs...

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Plight of workers has alarmed their home countries and drawn...

4
Are the troubles easing for Saudi construction giant Binladin?

Are the troubles easing for Saudi construction giant Binladin?

Gulf kingdom's biggest builder appears to have pulled back from...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking