Plans revealed for first 'green' Masdar City community

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Freehold real estate development will accommodate around 5,000 residents when completed in 2022
Plans have been revealed for the first residential community of private “green” villas and townhouses at Masdar City, Abu Dhabi’s flagship sustainable urban development.
LEAD Development and Project Management Consultants (LEAD) and The National Investor (TNI) will build the project, which will also include apartments, and is to be delivered over 250,000 sq m of gross floor area.
The freehold real estate development will accommodate around 5,000 residents when completed in 2022, and will be open to both UAE and foreign national investors, a statement said.
Residential property will make up more than 90 percent of the mixed-use development while about 7,800 sq m has been set aside for community amenities, and there is additional space for commercial units.
Abu Dhabi’s planned light rail system will also serve residents.
“It is a great opportunity to be working closely with Masdar to deliver this unique sustainable development,” said Abdullah M Mazrui, chairman of TNI.
“LEAD and TNI will work with the Masdar team to deliver a project in line with Abu Dhabi’s regulations for sustainable, water and energy efficient real estate developments. On behalf of our investors and management team, we would like to thank all those involved in making this vision and opportunity a reality, bringing to life a unique community that will complement the lifestyles of its diverse residents,” he added.
Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, said: “Our ongoing successful development of Masdar City is demonstrating how cities can be economically, socially and environmentally sustainable, reducing energy and water demand and the production of waste efficiently and cost effectively, while also building thriving communities.
“The private sector has a vital role to play in promoting the wider adoption of commercially viable solutions to urban sustainability challenges, and in sharing knowledge and experience across the industry. LEAD and TNI share our vision for low-carbon urban development, and we are delighted to be working with them in realising the future expansion of Masdar City.”
@1 guy. Thank you for eagerly awaiting my remarks. The reality, which seems to escape you, and other commentators with tunnel vision, is that expats... moreThursday, 16 March 2017 12:28 PM - WHJ
I would like to record my total agreement with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman moreThursday, 16 March 2017 10:02 AM - Patrick
That's not enough. They should have gotten at least a year in prison! People like this don't deserve a second chance. moreThursday, 16 March 2017 11:40 AM - Sally Jenkins
@1 guy. Thank you for eagerly awaiting my remarks. The reality, which seems to escape you, and other commentators with tunnel vision, is that expats... moreThursday, 16 March 2017 12:28 PM - WHJ
Finally Credit Bureau, working to live up to its responsibility. Wish it was there in 2008. Nevertheless, better late then never. My doubt is, the data... moreTuesday, 14 March 2017 8:58 AM - Diya Pardasani
Well they are very American in one respect and that is the inane waffling about rainbows and superheroes. Please, you took an establish concept and executed... moreWednesday, 15 March 2017 11:25 AM - MT3
@1 guy. Thank you for eagerly awaiting my remarks. The reality, which seems to escape you, and other commentators with tunnel vision, is that expats... moreThursday, 16 March 2017 12:28 PM - WHJ
Looking at the strategy being played out in Downtown and at Dubai Mall it looks like someone has already worked out that the game is up with regard US... moreWednesday, 22 February 2017 1:09 PM - MT3
Finally Credit Bureau, working to live up to its responsibility. Wish it was there in 2008. Nevertheless, better late then never. My doubt is, the data... moreTuesday, 14 March 2017 8:58 AM - Diya Pardasani
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules