Polanc to lead UAE Team Emirates in Tour of Slovenia

In-form Slovenian cyclist aims for glory in his home race which takes place over four days from Thursday

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 13 June 2017 2:37 PM
Jan Polanc in action during the prestigious Giro d'Italia fourth stage to Mount Etna when he gave the UAE Team Emirates its first ever Grand Tour stage victory.

UAE Team Emirates, which won its first Grand Tour stage victory in the Giro d'Italia last month, has announced that Jan Polanc will lead the team in the 24th Tour of Slovenia which starts on Thursday.

Slovenian Polanc will look for a top place in the General Classification competition of his home race which takes place over four days, state news agency WAM reported.

It quoted Polanc as saying: "At the end of the Giro d'Italia I was very tired, however I continued training because I didn’t want to miss racing in my home country. I am in good form at the moment and aiming for the General Classification top ten.

"It's difficult to determine how that will go because everything will depend on stage three, with the summit arrival. To do well you must have a good day and be careful to avoid any mistakes."

Tour of Slovenia is the largest and most popular cycling race in Slovenia with the first one organised in May 1993, just one year after the Slovenian cycling organisation became a member of the Union Cycliste Internationale.

The race attracts many of the world’s best riders and teams as preparation for the Tour de France in July.

