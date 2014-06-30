Police in the UAE consider 10kph reduction of speed buffer

Authorities also considering introducing rest areas for lorry drivers to encourage them not to enter city areas.

By Neil Halligan
  • Monday, 30 June 2014 11:08 AM

Police in the UAE are considering a gradual reduction of the 20kph speed buffer, according to a report in The National newspaper.

Drivers on roads in the UAE can drive up to 20kph above the speed limit without incurring a penalty through a speed camera.

However, Maj Gen Mohammed Al Zafeen, director of the Dubai Police traffic department and head of the Federal Traffic Council, said they are considering a reduction in that buffer, starting with heavy goods vehicles, buses and taxis.

“Maybe in the near future we will reduce the speed buffer. I believe heavy vehicles and buses should only have a buffer of 5kph to 10kph, while taxis should have a 10kph to 15kph buffer,” he told The National newspaper.

Experts said earlier this year that a reduction of 10kph in the speed buffer, as well as education for drivers, would reduce the risk of collisions.

Al Zafeen said the Federal Council is also considering unifying traffic law and speed limits across the emirates.

“We at the Federal Traffic Council are working on a unified traffic law, including unifying speed limits across the emirates,” Maj Gen Al Zafeen said.

“Across the Emirates, there are different roads with varying speed limits. We want a driver who reaches the Dubai border from Abu Dhabi and who continues the journey to Fujairah to feel that he or she is travelling on the same speed limit.”

Al Zafeen said also under consideration is the introduction of rest areas for lorry drivers and enforcing a ban on lorries entering the city all over the emirates.

During Ramadan, Abu Dhabi Police have banned trucks weighing more than two and half tonnes from entering Abu Dhabi and Al Ain cities during rush hour periods - from 7:30am to 9:30am, and from 1:30pm to 3:30pm.

