Police release suspect over UK murder of Saudi student

Police says 19-year-old man has been released; Nahib Almanea was stabbed 16 times in Essex, England

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 21 June 2014 10:23 AM
Nahid Almanea was captured on CCTV moments before her death.

A 19-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of a Saudi Arabian student in England has been released, police said on Saturday.

Nahid Almanea died after she was stabbed 16 times as she walked along a path in Colchester, Essex, on Tuesday morning.

The man was being questioned in connection to the murder of 31-year-old Almanea and was also being held over a separate attack on a woman who was assaulted while jogging in the town on Thursday.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "No further action against him is planned in respect of either the murder or the assault as he has been eliminated from both inquiries."

Almanea was a Saudi Arabian national who had been in the UK for less than a year and was studying at the University of Essex.

Separately, the Metropolitan Police Service moved to reassure communities that it is closely following the investigation currently underway by Essex police into the murder.

Essex Police are still establishing a motive, and whether this was a hate-crime is just "one of the lines" of inquiry being pursued.

Almanea was wearing a Muslim abaya robe and a multi-coloured hijab headscarf when she was killed.

CCTV images of Almanea's last movements have been issued in the hope of encouraging witnesses.

The University of Essex said Almanea was a "very hard-working and conscientious" student and was due to finish her studies in August.

