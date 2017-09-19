UAE unveils plan to be among world elite for gender equality

Gender Balance Guide: Actions for UAE Organisations is launched to promote equality in the workplace
By Staff writer
Tue 19 Sep 2017 07:40 PM

The UAE on Tuesday unveiled its action plan to becme one of the top countries in the world for gender balance by 2021.

The Gender Balance Guide: Actions for UAE Organisations has been launched to provide concrete actions that entities within both the private and public sectors can implement to promote gender balance across the UAE, state news agency WAM reported.

Drawing on international best practices and recommendations of Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) member countries, the guide will support UAE organisations in creating gender sensitive environments that empower men and women alike.

Gender balance progress will be measured through a number of national indicators, including the Social Cohesion Index and the Happiness Index, WAM said.

The new Gender Balance Indicators focus on women in leadership positions, women in specialised and technical fields, and building workplaces that support gender balance.

Progress will also be measured through three levels – bronze, silver and gold.

The guide encompasses five key action areas - commitment and oversight; integrating gender into policies and programmes; promoting gender sensitive engagement of personnel; improving gender balance in leadership and gender sensitive communication.

